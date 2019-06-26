Joseph John Zierer NORTH RICHLAND HILLS-Joseph John Zierer passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a brief illness. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Community Hospice of Texas, Project 4031, or the James L. West Alzheimer's Unit. Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Szeg Zierer. Born Oct. 23, 1942, in Flushing, N.Y., Joe grew up in Jersey City, N.J., and moved to the DFW area to attend Arlington State College where he met his wife, Carolyn DuBose. They were married Nov. 23, 1963, and had two children, Joey and Michelle. Joe was a design engineer at Bell Helicopter in Hurst, where he worked for most of his career. While at Bell, he earned multiple patents for helicopter rotor design. Joe had many hobbies and interests, including coaching Joey's soccer team, riding motorcycles, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, scuba diving, and boating. For most weekends of his life, he and Carolyn packed up the car and headed out to Lake Weatherford, Lake Travis, or the Texas Hill Country. In preparation for retirement, Joe and Carolyn purchased land outside of Harper, Texas, where they, along with their son, Joey, built several structures, including a barn, a well house and a tiny house. He even tried his hand at goat farming before deciding to move back to the Fort Worth area. The family would like to give a special thank you to Jamie Lufkin for her many years of friendship and her continued love and support, and to Maguy Ngosa, who lovingly cared for Carolyn and Joe. You are both very appreciated! SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn Zierer; his son, Joey (Liddy) Zierer of upstate New York; his daughter, Michelle (Ben) of North Richland Hills; and his grandchildren, Alec, Tyler, Matthew, June and Miles. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Westerfield; brother-in-law, Glenn DuBose (Sharon); and several nieces and nephews.



