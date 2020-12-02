Joseph Lloyd Mills

May 18, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Saginaw, Texas - Joseph Lloyd Mills, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Graveside Service: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Joseph was born May 18, 1943 in Pineville, LA. to Edna and Jesse Mills. He served with the U.S. Navy for eight years. Joseph was an electronics specialist at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport for many years.

He was a longtime resident of Saginaw and he loved his family, his cat and his home.

Joseph was preceded in death by daughter, Marilyn Galbreath; his parents; and his brothers, Gene Mills, Marvin Adams and Billy Mills.

He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Mills; four children, Eddie Brewer, James Pounders (Susan), Patricia Pounders and Brenda Blackmon (Danny); three brothers, John Funderburk, Paul Funderburk and Daniel Funderburk; son-in-law, Gary Galbreath; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and friends.









