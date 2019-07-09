Home

Joseph Michael Murphy Obituary
Joseph Michael Murphy FORT WORTH--Joseph Michael Murphy, 77, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Joseph was born June 30, 1942, in Fort Worth, the son of Thomas Joseph and Helen Elizabeth Flynn Murphy. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth, graduate of Laneri High School and a parishioner of St. Mary the Assumption since 1950. SURVIVORS: Sister, Patricia Shaver; nephew, Thomas Shaver.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019
