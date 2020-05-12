Joseph Milton Adams WAXAHACHIE--Joseph Milton "Jim" Adams, 89, of Waxahachie passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at a Waxahachie hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas, with military honors. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Joseph's honor to the SPCA. Joseph was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Joseph Stanley and Edith Lorraine Harvey Adams. Joseph served in the United States Army. He worked for Southwestern Bell and retired after 38 years with them. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edith Adams; infant daughter, Shelia Adams; sister, Nancy Franko, brother-in-law, Herman Franko; and niece, Sandy Franko. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Joyce of Waxahachie; children, Ron Adams of Azle, Debi Cisneros of Waxahachie and Laura Napoli; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Martinez and husband, AJ; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. BOZE MITCHELL MCKIBBIN FUNERAL HOME Waxahachie, 972-937-2211 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2020.