Joseph Patrick Crippes
1999 - 2020
Joseph Patrick Crippes
November 12, 1999 - December 3, 2020
Aledo, Texas - Joseph Patrick Crippes, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Visitation for Joseph ls will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Rd., Weatherford 76086. There will be a Reflection Service at 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments and food will be provided.
Memorials: Donations in Joe's name would be appreciated to the Glass House, 6713 Hemsell Place, Fort Worth, Texas 76116.
Joe was born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota on November 12, 1999, to Tom and Kori Crippes. He attended school in the Elk River ISD and Fridley ISD until 2015 when his family moved to Aledo, Texas. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2018 and had plans to join the military, but those plans were not meant to be. He loved lifting weights and working out which became a passion for him for several years earning him the nickname "Big Joe." His fishing exploits, Lego building, and "Call of Duty" skills were legendary. Joe was very quiet, but had a wonderful sense of humor and common sense that made him wise beyond his years. When he heard there was a public discussion about the government providing "free college" his response was, "Why would I want to spend the rest of my life paying for everyone else's college? Why can't they just pay for their own college if they want to go like I will someday?" Joe was painfully shy, but often served as an altar boy and lector at his church in Minnesota.
Joe had a big heart and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends who will forever remember his smirk and contagious laugh. Joe was always on the move, his mind always working and he recently took great interest in the stock market and spent hours researching companies and learning how to invest his money. There was never a dull moment when Joe was around.
There is always an aching sadness for family and friends left behind when a life is cut short. All the potential that was lost, future plans, career, marriage, family, this is most definitely the case with Joe. Remember to love and appreciate everyone in your life and make sure they know how you feel as you never know when they will be called home to the Father.
Joe is survived by his parents, Tom and Kori, of Aledo; brother, Jacob (Jacqui), of Okinawa, Japan; sisters, Rachael of Elk River, MN, and Paige of Aledo; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins all over the Midwest who loved him dearly.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
DEC
10
Service
07:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 6, 2020
Mom & Dad,
Words cannot describe this loss, and we hope to be with you very soon. May God’s love surround you.
Thank you for everything you do for all of your kids, and for your grandchild on the way. We are all blessed to have you in our lives. See you soon.
Love you both.
- Jacob, Jacqui & Baby Crippes
Jacob, Jacqui & Baby Crippes
December 5, 2020
Kori and Tom. We are both so sorry for your loss. Ours hearts are breaking for all of you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pat and Annette Mousel
December 5, 2020
Kori and Tom I'm very sorry for your loss! I pray GOD offers your entire family comfort as you celebrate Joe's life. I pray you have a blessed Advent season and that your family draws closer together because of Joe's passing and despite Covid-19. Reading that Joe was a Altar Boy and Lector like I was made me smile. Peace be with you all!
2 Timothy 4:7 NIV
7 I have fought the good fight,I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
David Ocar
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Hey Guys, I am so so sorry this happened to your family. I pray for Gods love and peace to surround you during this difficult time. Love, Krystin
Krystin(Nelson) Scholten
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Kori, Tom and Paige, Words can hardly describe the heartbreak we have for your family. Know, we are praying for you all. If there is anything we can do, we are Hereford you. God bless! You are dearly loved.
Margie and Dan Benscoter
Margie Benscoter
Friend
December 4, 2020
Margie Benscoter
