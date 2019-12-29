Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bravo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. "Joe" Bravo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. "Joe" Bravo Obituary
Joseph "Joe" R. Bravo FORT WORTH--Joseph "Joe" R. Bravo, 73 died unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas 76126. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10429, 1000 Stevens Drive, Benbrook 76126. Joe was born and raised in St Petersburg, Fla. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance specialist. His fascination with all things aeronautical and mechanical became his lifelong occupation. Joe retired from Lockheed Martin in 2011. Joe enjoyed a life filled with laughter and the love of family and friends. He worked hard, played hard and laughed and loved easily. Joe is predeceased by his brother, John. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Patty; his son, David, and much-loved daughter-in-law, Shannon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -