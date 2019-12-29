|
Joseph "Joe" R. Bravo FORT WORTH--Joseph "Joe" R. Bravo, 73 died unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas 76126. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10429, 1000 Stevens Drive, Benbrook 76126. Joe was born and raised in St Petersburg, Fla. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance specialist. His fascination with all things aeronautical and mechanical became his lifelong occupation. Joe retired from Lockheed Martin in 2011. Joe enjoyed a life filled with laughter and the love of family and friends. He worked hard, played hard and laughed and loved easily. Joe is predeceased by his brother, John. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Patty; his son, David, and much-loved daughter-in-law, Shannon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019