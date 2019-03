Joseph R. Ewen Jr. BUDA--Joe Ewen, born Feb. 9, 1944, joined the Lord, his parents and son in Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. SERVICE: Memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 400 Olive St., Smithville, Texas, 78957. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Joe's name to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010. Joe graduated from North Side High School and received his BBA from UT, Arlington and his MBA from TCU. He served as a sergeant in the USMC in Vietnam. Joe retired as Regional VP, Major Markets for AT&T, in 2008 at which time he accepted a full-time faculty position at UT, Arlington's school of business until his health required him to leave this position in 2012. Joe served on the Arlington City Council for eight years and served as chairman of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce for two years. During his time in Arlington, he also headed the Arlington Sports Authority during the construction of the Ballpark in Arlington and did fundraising for the YMCA and United Way of Tarrant County. In 1993 Joe's parents started a family vacation tradition, which included his siblings and their spouses and children. These vacations took them to England, Scotland, Disney World, Canada, the eastern coast and Joe's favorite, the Virgin Islands. Joe learned to sail at church camp one summer and he became a lifelong, avid sailor. He loved being the captain of bareboat sailing adventures in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dianna; daughter, Heather (Blair); son, Joshua (Le); daughter, Jennifer; six grandchildren; sister, Linda (Frank); sister, Annette (Doug); brother, Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.



