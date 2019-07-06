|
Joseph Ray Rhyne FOREST HILL--Joseph Ray Rhyne, 87, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Born May 16, 1932, in Teague, Texas, Joseph Ray Rhyne was the son of Joseph Calvin and Olivia Elizabeth King Rhyne. He graduated from Paschal High School and TCU. Ray served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and later the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in the Alaskan Territory before it became a state. Ray retired from Lockheed Martin and belonged to the Frog Club, Jaycees, and served on the Forest Hill City Council. Ray said years ago, "I don't want an Obit. Just say Ray Rhyne died." He will be greatly missed. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Faye Rhyne Bell. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gracie; children, Robin and wife, Diana, Rebecca, Russell, and Rachel and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Austin, Evan, Aubrey, Jessica, and Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 6, 2019