Joseph Robert "Bob" Deavers Jr.


1933 - 2019
Joseph Robert "Bob" Deavers Jr. Obituary
Joseph Robert "Bob" Deavers Jr. FORT WORTH--Joseph Robert "Bob" Deavers Jr. passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 85. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's memory to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010. Joseph Robert Deavers was born Thursday, Nov. 30, 1933, in Harper, Kan., to the late Joseph Robert and Sybil Deavers. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Bob was the owner and operator of Accurate Weld Enterprises. He was a member of Arlington Area Street Rods and a former member of the Lyons Club. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughters, Susan Neves and Karen Morgan; and brother, Dayle Deavers. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 10 years, Betty Deavers; sister, Evaleen Brothers; stepson, Charles Luporini; stepdaughter, Carla Sackett and husband, Robert; stepdaughter, Katherine Clifton; numerous grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
