Joseph Ryan Gaber WEATHERFORD -- Joseph Ryan Gaber, 32, passed away May 21, 2019 in a Fort Worth hospital. SERVICES: Visitation/ Service: 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He was born January 12, 1987 in Arlington to Joseph and Vicki Cates Gaber. Ryan was a talented artist, some of his pieces are on display in the Fort Worth Museum of Art. He enjoyed boating and spending time with his family and friends. SURVIVORS: Ryan is survived by his daughter, Layla Grace Gaber; father, Joe Gaber and wife, Sheri; mother, Vicki Geving and husband, Michael; twin sister, Jacqline Gaber; sister, Denise Applegate and brothers, Adam and John Drawdy; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2019