Joseph S. Cutlip COLLEYVILLE--Joe Cutlip of Colleyville, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, after a long illness. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, friend and colleague. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Chapel followed by a reception at Bluebonnet Hills Family Lounge. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Humane Society of North Texas, Fort Worth, Texas. Joe was born in Houston, Texas, to Herbert and Helen Cutlip in 1943. Joe graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and worked at American Airlines for 34 years as an airport operations agent, first at Love Field in Dallas and then DFW Airport, beginning on the day it opened. Joe loved to travel and he and wife, Jackie, visited many places throughout the world. Joe simply loved to fly on American Airlines. He once traveled coast to coast for the sheer joy of it, making the flight his destination. Joe was an avid Astros fan and was finally rewarded with their World Series win in 2017. Never forgetting his hometown, he also rooted for the Houston Oilers and later the Houston Texans. Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Connie; and brother, Don. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jackie; his twin brother, Jimmy; his daughter, Amy de la Cruz; son-in-law, Tony de la Cruz; grandson, Nicky; as well as six nieces and nephews; and furry babies, Jackson and Copper.



