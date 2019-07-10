Joseph Samuel Scully FORT WORTH -- Joseph Samuel Scully, 59, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Trinity Valley School, 7500 Dutch Branch Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76132. Joseph Samuel Scully, son of Virginia Schaeffer Scully and Robert Joseph Scully, was born on May 20, 1960, in Westbury, New York. Joe had an idyllic childhood, growing up on Long Island as the youngest of four children. A gifted athlete, Joe spent his days playing and excelling at sports of all kinds. Joe graduated from Clarke High School, and many years later, his beloved high school baseball coach remarked that Joe was the most talented player he had ever coached. Joe went on to attend Texas Christian University where he received the B.S. degree in 1982. Following graduation, Joe pursued a career in advertising sales and eventually acquired Texas Student Services. He spent the next 35 years servicing the publishing and advertising needs of businesses, universities and multi-family properties throughout North Texas. For Joe, nothing was more important than his family and his friends. Joe's greatest joy was spending time with his children, and he never missed an opportunity to be part of their lives. Joe had a huge heart and treasured every moment that he spent with friends spread across the country from New York to California. To know Joe was to love him. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. SURVIVORS: Wife, Funda Scully; son, Brian Scully and daughters, Talia Kelly and Brooke Scully; brother, Jim Scully and wife, Winia; sister, Linda Carolin; brother, Bob Scully and wife, Jan; nieces and nephews, Michal Scully, Genine Scully, Kim Bowling and husband, Eric, Christy Stokes and husband, Ed, Kate Wells and husband, Brice, Amanda Peterson and husband, John and many adored great-nieces and great-nephews and cherished friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019