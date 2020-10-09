Joseph Shuga
June 27, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Joseph Shuga, age 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2020. Joe and his twin brother, Andy, were born on June 27, 1932, in Cleveland, OH, the youngest of six children born to Michael and Anna Rohal Shuga. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Michael, Mary Horak, William, and Andrew; his sister Elsie Paranka of Boulder, CO, survives him.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Beryl Ruth Welsh, on May 28, 1955. The couple raised five children and made several moves throughout the years: from Cleveland to Corbin, KY, then to Milwaukee, WI, Tallahassee, FL, and Frederick, MD. In 1978 they settled down for good in Hurst.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Reserves from 1951 to 1959, with wartime duty as an electrician in Korea. He worked in the gilding room at World Publishing in Cleveland, then in book production and related positions around the U.S., including at Motheral Printing in Fort Worth.
Joe took pride in all his work, but working at the deli at Market Street in Colleyville from 2006-2011, was truly a labor of love, despite a few close calls with the slicer. Joe had a devoted group of regulars. Joe instilled a belief in hard work and education in his children. He loved the game of golf and Notre Dame football. He was a 50-year friend of Bill W.
The family wishes to thank Jodi Lee and Monica Miner, Joe's long-time caregivers, as well as hospice for their compassion and final care.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beryl, and children Anthony (Wunda), Michael, Leslie Gracey, Elizabeth (Tommy) Johnson, and Paul (Shelley); and by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or Hospice Foundation of America.