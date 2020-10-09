1/2
Joseph Shuga
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Shuga
June 27, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Joseph Shuga, age 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2020. Joe and his twin brother, Andy, were born on June 27, 1932, in Cleveland, OH, the youngest of six children born to Michael and Anna Rohal Shuga. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Michael, Mary Horak, William, and Andrew; his sister Elsie Paranka of Boulder, CO, survives him.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Beryl Ruth Welsh, on May 28, 1955. The couple raised five children and made several moves throughout the years: from Cleveland to Corbin, KY, then to Milwaukee, WI, Tallahassee, FL, and Frederick, MD. In 1978 they settled down for good in Hurst.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Reserves from 1951 to 1959, with wartime duty as an electrician in Korea. He worked in the gilding room at World Publishing in Cleveland, then in book production and related positions around the U.S., including at Motheral Printing in Fort Worth.
Joe took pride in all his work, but working at the deli at Market Street in Colleyville from 2006-2011, was truly a labor of love, despite a few close calls with the slicer. Joe had a devoted group of regulars. Joe instilled a belief in hard work and education in his children. He loved the game of golf and Notre Dame football. He was a 50-year friend of Bill W.
The family wishes to thank Jodi Lee and Monica Miner, Joe's long-time caregivers, as well as hospice for their compassion and final care.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beryl, and children Anthony (Wunda), Michael, Leslie Gracey, Elizabeth (Tommy) Johnson, and Paul (Shelley); and by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Hospice Foundation of America.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved