Joseph (Joe) Wayne Webb Sr. WHITNEY--Joe Wayne Webb, 86, passed away on June 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas SERVICE: A graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney, Texas. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday morning prior to the service at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Joe was born on November 10, 1933, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Avis Mae Dutton Webb and Elvin William Webb. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1951, attended Arlington State College and the University of Texas in Austin. In February 1953, he married Lawatha Toomer and remained with the love of his life for 67 years. He had many accomplishments: an award winning chili cookoff cook, a member of Elks Lodge, an avid fisherman, and the founder of the Lake Whitney Hedonist Society as well as being a deacon in the Presbyterian Church. He was a good father and good provider, a devoted son who cared for his mother until her death, he always had a smile, and was loved by everyone. Joseph was a captain in the Ft. Worth Fire Department for 31 years before retiring in 1988. After retiring, Joe and Lawatha traveled the world together before building their second home at Lake Whitney in 2006. SURVIVORS: Joe and Lawatha had three children, Karen Diane Webb Kidd (deceased), Lynda Joanne Webb Downs (Joel Downs) and Joseph Wayne Webb, Jr.; one grandchild, Joshua Wayne Kidd; and six great-grandchildren.