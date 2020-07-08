1/1
Joseph Widimongah Howard Sr.
Joseph Widimongah Howard Sr. FORT WORTH--Reverend Joseph W. Howard Sr. entered rest Monday, June 29, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at historic Baker Funeral Home. Born in Liberia, West Africa, Rev. Howard served in many pastoral capacities in Texas and Maryland. He was a substitute teacher for Fort Worth Independent schools. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Barbara Howard; three children; a host of other relatives, students, and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
