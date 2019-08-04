|
Josephine Allen FORT WORTH--Josephine Allen passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, Greater Progressive Church of God In Christ, 1349 E. Baltimore St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Allen; her son, Michael Allen; her great-great-grandchild, Karter Williams; and two siblings, Curtis Ousley and Mary Louise Harris. SURVIVORS: Her children, Donnie Allen, Gerald Allen (Nora) and Robin Thomas; siblings, Ronnie Gordon (Minnie) and Barbara Penigar (Olen); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019