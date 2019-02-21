Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Josephine Elizabeth Koziol Obituary
Josephine Elizabeth Koziol ARLINGTON -- Josephine Elizabeth Koziol, 78, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. FUNERAL: will be held at St. Maria Goretti church in Arlington on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will welcome guests on Thursday, February 21, 2019 between 6 and 8 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home in Arlington. Josephine was born in Chicago, Ill. to Stanley and Sophie Kaczkowski. From her birth on July 22, 1940 to her death she nurtured everyone around her with kind words, encouragement, laughs, hugs and love. Known as Joey to her husband, Mom to her children, lovingly "Honey" to her grandchildren and possibly the most iconic title was "Mama K" to her many former students turned friends. She cherished each of her many life-long friends, to her, they were also her family. A graduate of De Paul University she followed in her mother's footsteps of becoming an educator and spent the greater part of her life bringing literature to life in her classroom. In 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Roger L. Koziol, also originally from Chicago. Their marriage proved to be a warm and devoted bond which included raising and ceaselessly loving four children and happily carried them through 50 years together. Although she is already missed, her family knows she is now happy again for she is in Heaven dancing with her lifetime sweetheart, Roger. Josephine was predeceased in death by her parents Stanley and Sophie, her husband, Roger, and her son-in law, Tim Shumate. SURVIVORS: her daughters, Andrea Harvick, Kristie Shumate, and Claudia Koziol; and her son, Loren Koziol and his wife, Jenny Grumbles Koziol; her grandchildren, Tanner Harvick, Chandler Shumate, David Shumate, Chloe Koziol, Dominic Koziol, Thompson Koziol, Brandon Shumate and Alissa Gorley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019
