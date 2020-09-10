1/1
Josephine "Josie" Hernandez
1940 - 2020
Josephine "Josie" Hernandez
April 27, 1940 - September 4, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - With heartfelt remorse, we regretfully announce that Josephine "Josie" Hernandez passed onto Gods eternal rest on Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 80 in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Funeral Mass: 1 p.m Thursday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Josie was born on April 27, 1940, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a retiree from the Miller Brewing Company with close to 30 years of employment. There she made many friends that continue until this day. In addition to her many life-long friendships, she adored her extended family and cherished those times together.
After retirement, Josie shared her time as a volunteer to various organizations, as well as other worthy causes. She was also an avid baker and cook for anyone who asked.
Her greatest achievement was being the matriarch of her family in which she instilled her faith and values. Her legacy will live on through the family she raised but also those she touched over these many years. She leaves a void that cannot ever be filled. Her thoughtfulness and warm-hearted nature always provided a sense of peace to those who surrounded her. Josie will join her husband, Albert Hernandez; and son, Anthony Garcia to share Gods eternal grace together in heaven.
Josie was preceded in death, by her parents, Leroy and Sarah Cisneros.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Garcia, Monica Nunez and husband, Lorenzo; son, Paul Hernandez and wife, Diane; grandchildren, Christina Gallegos and husband, Johnny, Jennifer Samaneigo and husband, Albert, Lorenzo Eloy Nunez and Krystal Garcia; step-grandchildren, William Volz and Matthew Volz; great-grandchildren, Victoria Nunez, A.J. Nunez, Joshua Gallegos, Giovanni Rodriguez, Devin Nunez, Addison Nunez, Kierstan Stewart; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; one brother, Robert Cisneros; five sisters, Mary Bernal, Ramona Moreno, Beatrice Castillo and Madeline Rivera; as well as numerous family members throughout the country.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton
