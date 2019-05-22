Josephine Martinez FORT WORTH--Josephine Martinez, beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, went to be with her husband, Manuel Martinez, on Saturday, May 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Josie was a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University. She taught English at Rosemont Middle School and ESL at Poly Tech, where she retired, from the Fort Worth ISD. Josie then went to work for Texas Rep. Lon Burnam for 10 years then retired. Josie was a softball coach for the community and a soccer coach for Poly Tech. She volunteered and taught citizenship classes. Josie would enjoy time with family and the yearly trips to Vegas with Dad and especially baking pies with her little Punkin, Clarissa. Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Martinez; parents, Marcelo and Lucia; three older brothers; and a sister. Mother will be greatly missed by her many family and friends. SURVIVORS: Children, Michael (Christi), Raymond and Victor Martinez; her little Punkin, granddaughter, Clarissa; sisters, Isabel (Don) Babb, Rosa Gomez, Lenora Garza, Juanita (Don) Turner; and brothers, Frank (Lucy) Martinez and Ruben (Kathy) Reyes.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019