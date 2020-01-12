|
Josephine Anne "Jo Anne" Miller Penn FORT WORTH--Josephine Anne "Jo Anne" Miller Penn, wife of John G. Penn and beloved mother of Kathryn and Billy Harris, Elizabeth and Jathan Glenn, Joseph Penn and Steve Lightle, Sarah and Gordon Johnson; and grandmother to Paxton and Chloe Glenn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. SERVICE: A Mass followed by a celebration of life reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Village Catholic Chapel, 4070 St. Francis Village Road, Crowley, Texas. 76036. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be placed in Jo Anne's name to the organization or . Jo Anne was born to parents, Jerry and Rose Miller, on Sept. 30, 1950, in Sherman, Texas. Jo Anne is survived by her mother, Rose Miller; siblings and their spouses, Khristine and Bill Seals, Nick and Penny Miller, and John Miller and daughter, Alicia. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Miller; grandmother, Lillian Willingham; grandmother, Rose Badami; grandfather, Joe Badami; great aunt, Tena Burriesci; and great uncles, Joe and John Burriesci.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020