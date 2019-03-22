|
Josephine P. Medrano FORT WORTH -- Josephine "Josie" P. Medrano passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. SERVICE: Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel. She was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Fort Worth to Jesus and Maria de Jesus Perez. Married for 53 years, Josie and her husband, Pete F. Medrano were business owners and active in numerous community organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, Lorenzo Perez and Bernardo "Benny" Perez. SURVIVORS: Sons, Raymond and Peter Medrano; daughters, Cindy Rodriguez and husband, Gerard, Melinda Portillo and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Monica Bernardino and husband, Daniel, Stephanie Vordokas and husband, J.D., Amanda Duddington and husband, Dalton, Isaac Portillo and Jacob Portillo; great-grandchildren, Madeline Vordokas, Julian Bernardino and Jayden Bernardino; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019