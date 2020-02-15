Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Resources
Joshua Rosenbaum
Joshua Rosenbaum

Joshua Rosenbaum


1984 - 2020
Joshua Rosenbaum Obituary
Joshua Rosenbaum RICHLAND HILL, GA.--Joshua Rosenbaum of Grapevine, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Richland Hill, Ga. He will always be remembered as a happy person dedicated to the joy of others to all that loved and will miss him. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Colleyville, Texas. Interment followa in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Josh, you may call Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566. Josh was born July 28, 1984, in Mangum, Okla., to Betty Braun Wright. Josh, a graduate of Carroll High School, was a sergeant first class in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Braun; grandfather, Fred Braun. SURVIVORS: Josh is survived by mother, Betty Braun Wright of Grapevine, Texas; brother, Blair Rosenbaum of North Richland Hills, Texas; brother, Tray McPherson of Arcadia, Okla.; sister, Jennifer Nash of Keller, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020
