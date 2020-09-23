Joshua Ryan BlackAugust 1, 1991 - September 17, 2020Hurst, Texas - Joshua Ryan Black, 29, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Crosswalk Church, 2601 Thomas Rd., Haltom City, Texas, 76117.Joshua was born August 1, 1991, in Bedford. He attended Lifestyle Christianity University. Joshua loved the Lord and loved witnessing to others about God. He was a kind and caring soul who would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who needed it.Survivors: Spouse, Angela Black; children, Joshua Jr., Bently, Nevaeh, Avery, and Bhryce.; his mother, Rechelle McCans; father, Bobby McCans; father, Rick Black; and his siblings, Amber Crago, Robby McCans, and Dawson Black.