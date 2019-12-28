|
|
Joshua Sifuentes FORT WORTH--Joshua Sifuentes, 13, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in his home. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Joshua was born Oct. 11, 2006, on the east side of Fort Worth, Texas. God called home the strongest warrior we know. The warrior who didn't let his illness define him; his strength and courage made him- him! Even through the toughest battles he remained strong. "Not going down without a fight" he said with his head held high and his chest out! Joshua loved to play the guitar, make people laugh, and made the best out of every situation. He fought until the end. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Mayra Galvan Meza and her husband, Eusevio Otero; his father, Sergio Sifuentes; grandparents, Armandina Meza, Victoriano Galvan, Luz Maria Peregrino, Sergio Sifuentes Heredia, Eusebio Otero and Graciela Otero; uncles and aunts, Julio Rivera, Celia Galvan, Victor Galvan, Vanessa Otero, Erwin Otero and Maggie Rojas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019