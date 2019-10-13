|
Josie Merle Courtney BENBROOK--Josie Merle Courtney, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Josie Merle Courtney's name to . Josie was born in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1955. Josie worked for American Can Company for 15-plus years. Later she and Margret opened a specialty grooming business, where she worked for 20 years until retiring. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, game night with friends and family, and the Ruby Red slots at WinStar Casino. Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Alice Courtney; partner of 48 years, Margret Smith; and her brothers, Earl Alton, Lynn Alvin, Johnny Lee and Carroll Ray Courtney. SURVIVORS: Josie is survived by nieces and nephews, Larry and Deborah Jones, Connie-DeLay, Roma and Carl Carmen, Mike Courtney, Glenda and Joe Smalling, Diane Myers, Boyd and Loretta Courtney, JL and Sheila Courtney, Sharon Richie, Richard Courtney and Al and Barbara Courtney; in addition to numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, as well as other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019