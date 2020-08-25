1/1
Joy Carpenter Harrell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Carpenter Harrell FORT WORTH--Joy Carpenter Harrell, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Shannon Rose hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Joy was born Sept. 11, 1929. Joy's life consisted of being a nurse and teaching nursing school. She was an LVN then became an RN with her Master's from TCU. She was a dedicated nurse for 30-plus years and later retired from Schick-Shadel Hospital. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee Harrell. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Ronnie Harrell (wife, Elsie), Davis James Harrell, and Gerry Harrell (wife, Debi); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
01:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved