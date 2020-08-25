Joy Carpenter Harrell FORT WORTH--Joy Carpenter Harrell, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Shannon Rose hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Joy was born Sept. 11, 1929. Joy's life consisted of being a nurse and teaching nursing school. She was an LVN then became an RN with her Master's from TCU. She was a dedicated nurse for 30-plus years and later retired from Schick-Shadel Hospital. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee Harrell. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Ronnie Harrell (wife, Elsie), Davis James Harrell, and Gerry Harrell (wife, Debi); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.