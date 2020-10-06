1/1
Joy Evans
1932 - 2020
Joy Evans
February 25, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Pampa, Texas - Joy Evans passed away at her home on Thursday, October 1, surrounded by friends and family. She was 88.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Wednesday, South Hills Baptist Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Archie Fletcher Evans.
Survivors: Sons, Archie David Evans and Bobby Evans (Kathy); daughters, Kay Conforti, JoAnn Evans and Susan Gingras (Steve); 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Randy Braswell
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Randy Braswell
