Joy Farmer Whiteman Mercer ALEDO -- Joy Mercer, 87, died peacefully at home, June 11, 2019. MEMORIALS: In Joy's honor, memorials may be made to Parker County Meals on Wheels or the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Joy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. An avid sports fan; Joy enjoyed watching the Rangers, Mavericks, and Stars but most of all her beloved Cowboys. Joy loved antiques and made many friends at the Azle Antique Mall where she had a booth for many years. Joy attended Aledo and Weatherford Schools and graduated from Arlington Heights. She was a former Vice President of Northwest Bank and a life long Avon Lady. Joy will be lovingly remembered for her sense of humor and her devotion to family. The family wishes to thank the Vitas hospice caregivers who lovingly and professionally cared for our mother; with special thanks to Shannon and Michel. SURVIVORS: her children, Jerri Whiteman, Ben Whiteman and wife, Mari, Shari Wright and husband, Jim, Pat Whiteman and wife, Debbie, Randy Whiteman and wife, Paula; as well as 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
