Obituary Condolences Flowers Joy LaRue Arick Davis WEATHERFORD -- Joy LaRue Arick Davis, September 16, 1941 - March 5, 2019 FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Friday, March 8 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2470 W. Lambert Road, Weatherford, Texas 76088. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Home, 913 N. Elm Street in Weatherford, Texas 76086. The world became "joy-filled" on September 16, 1941 when Joy LaRue Arick was born in Conroe, Texas! Her dad, a Baptist preacher and carpenter, raised her. In her very young years, they lived on the Indian Reservation in Valasco, Texas, where daily she walked down to the cold creek to pick up milk. Later they moved to Madill, Okla., a few miles east of Ardmore, where she graduated from Madill Hill School. Her dad brought her to Wichita Falls where she worked at the local cafeteria as the cashier. One day, a handsome young man came to the cafeteria and walked up to her with no tray. He took her hand, and looked into her beautiful green eyes and said, "Hi! I'm Max Davis, and you and I are going to get married!" Max swept her off her feet right there! He told her he was going to go home and bring his mother and grandmother to meet her the next day. The only problem was Joy was already engaged to another young man. When she told her mom about it that night, her mom insisted Joy call this boy and break off the engagement. She did. The next day she met Max's mother and grandmother. On day three, Max and Joy began planning their future. Within weeks they were married and have spent fifty-eight years loving each other and sharing life together, never leaving each other's side. Joy graduated from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. She took a position at the Times Record News in Wichita Falls, where she worked for thirty-six years near her husband, Max, who worked there for twenty-five of those years. Joy and Max first became parents in 1966 when their bouncing, red headed son blessed their lives. They named him Russ. When he was seven, they welcomed a baby girl whom they named Jill. Two beautiful children who have been the blessing and joy of their lives since they day they were born! Joy was a wonderful mother and adored her children every single day. Joy's and Max's hearts swelled with love when they were blessed with two grandchildren. First, Jessica, and then five months later, Zach. These two red heads filled their lives with adventure and joy like never before. To be near their children and grandchildren and other family, in 2009 Max and Joy moved to the family farm in Peaster, Texas. God's grace and abundant love surrounded them with not just family but many friends who are like family. They became members of Shady Grove Baptist Church, cherishing their brothers and sisters in Christ. Joy worked at Walmart in Hudson Oaks, and enjoyed greeting the public at the front door and later in the automotive department. Joy brought the joy of the Lord every where she went. She met each day as a gift from God. She was compassionate, strong, wise, gracious, and funny. She celebrated life in its fullness and was life-giving to everyone she met. In these last days, she was surrounded by those she loved and adored. On Monday, she told her family, "Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day." On Monday evening, family and friends gathered in her room to honor and celebrate Jessica and John Christian's love for one another. That evening, she told Max he needed to finish that sermon so she could go "home." At 12:07 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Joy met that beautiful day as Jesus welcomed Joy into heaven! SURVIVORS: Joy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Max; son, Russ Davis and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Jill Davis and Jackie Townsley; grandchildren, Zach Davis and Jessica Davis; sister-in-law, Donna Ferrara; nephew, Dr. Craig Ferrara and his wife, Brandy, their children, Isabel, Christian and Ava; niece, Cindy Gipson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews across the country.



