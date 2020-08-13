Joy Laverne Foster FORT WORTH -- Joy Laverne Foster passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 89. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Legacy Church of Christ. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: Joy will be laid to rest with her husband of 68 years, Robert Foster at 2:15 p.m. at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joy's memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 or to Breast Cancer Society, Susan B. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd. #801889, Dallas, TX. 75380 SURVIVORS: Daughters, Sandra Carter and Sue (Jerry) Copher; sons, Timothy (Donna) Foster and Tommy Foster; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; and many friends.