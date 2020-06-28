Joy Lee Roberts Harder FORT WORTH--Joy Lee Roberts Harder, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions nay be made in Joy's name to The WARM Place, 809 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Joy Cox Roberts Harder was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas, where she resided most of her life. While still in college, she married John C. Roberts Jr. She graduated a few months later with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and began teaching second grade at Crestwood Elementary School. During the 1960s, her involvement in the community included work at the Junior Women's Club and serving as its president. Joy was also honored by being elected as an Outstanding Young Woman of America and listed in their 1966 directory, which recognized her efforts as the Tarrant County chairman for the National Foundation for the March of Dimes. In that capacity she traveled to the national convention in New York where she was privileged to meet the famous scientist Jonas Salk. She also served on the Advisory Committee of the Scott Theater, as well as being a hostess for the Miss Texas Pageant for 10 years. Only one month after celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, Johnny lost his battle to cancer. The life she previously lived would be forever changed, and a new chapter began. She founded DESTINATIONS, INC. Travel Agency and began her years of travel all over the world. She loved taking groups with her and felt she was still in the business of teachingbut the subjects had changed from teaching basic learning skills to teaching adults about the world. She believed that travel was education at its best. While her greatest love was her family and friends, she admitted that travel was her "bliss!" Her other favorite interests were reading, dancing, music, crossword puzzles, yoga and genealogy. The contribution of which was most proud of was her work with the Taping for the Blind project in Houston, Texas. She auditioned and was selected by the Library of Congress panel in Washington, D.C., to record books for the unsighted. The tapes of these books were distributed to all of the libraries all across the nation. The memberships she enjoyed were Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth Petroleum Club, Fort Worth Women's Club, D.A.R, Chi Omega Sorority, T.C.U. Women's Exes, Friday Lecture Club and University Christian Church. She was also a member of the Dinner Dance Club, as well as the Carousel Dance Club of which she was past president. Another great honor was being elected as the first woman member of the Tarrant County Chapter of SKAL Club, which is an international travel professional's group. She later became the first female president. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Robert L. Harder; son, J. Russell Roberts; daughter, Robyn Roberts Sutton and husband, James; her precious granddaughters, Skylar Sutton Champion and husband, Austin, their children, Katherine Grace and John Wells of Dallas and Jordanna Sutton Stephens and husband, Zach, of Lubbock. Other surviving family members Rob Harder and wife, Lisa and son, Alex, Richy Harder and wife, Frannie and their children Hayden, Grant and Carlie of Arlington.