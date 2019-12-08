|
Joy Lynn Moody Baldwin EULESS--Joy Lynn Moody Baldwin, 90, of Euless, Texas, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 6 p.m. followed by a "Joyful Celebration" service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Cross City Church (formerly First Baptist), Euless, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to 6 Stones, 209 N. Industrial Blvd., Unit 241, Bedford, TX 76021. Joy was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Jesse and Marie Moody. For the past 55 years, she lived and served the Lord in Euless, Texas. To know Joy was to know the true meaning of Christianity. Active in youth work at First Baptist Euless and community activities, she deeply impacted the lives of everyone she knew or met. She loved her family and was never happier than when the house was full. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, of 44 years and by her husband of 10 years, Tom Goodgame. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Jackie Cagle (Elton); children, Lynda Lively (Larry), Jan Hubble (Richard), Brenda Davis (Richard), Brad Baldwin (Tammy); stepdaughters, Julie Moore and Teri Beach (Sid); grandchildren, Colby Hubble (Mindy), Nick Hubble (Hannah), Josh Offield, Jake Offield (Brigitte), Logan Lively, Laura Ketchersid (Kyle), Jessica Baldwin and Blake Baldwin; stepgrandchildren, Lauren Smith (Justin), Megan and Mandy Moore; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Landry Hubble, and Wyatt Ketchersid; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
