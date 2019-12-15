|
Joy Noel FORT WORTH-Joy Noel, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 90. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109, with a reception to follow. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joy's memory may be made to University Christian Church or to a . Joy was born Aug. 4, 1929, in the small community of Josephine, Texas, to Herman T. Banks and Alta Viola Walker Banks. She was raised in Royse City and graduated from Royse City High School. Joy graduated from Texas Christian University where she received her degree in medical technology. She had a career as a medical technologist for over 40 years where 25 years was spent at the Fort Worth Women's Clinic. Joy met the love of her life, Kenneth E. Noel, when they were both in elementary school. Their first date was at a TCU vs. Baylor football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and they married Nov. 30, 1952. She was a devoted wife to Ken for 67 years. Joy enjoyed cooking, and hosting friends and family. Her famous pancakes, chocolate and Eagle Brand pies, and pound cake were requested favorites. Joy was a member of University Christian Church and served on the Chancel Guild for many years. She was also a member of the TCU Quinq Club and president of TCU Women Exes. Joy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Anna Frankie; and her dear aunt, Lula Walker Fitzpatrick. SURVIVORS: Joy leaves behind her husband, Ken; daughter, Mandy Teichelman (Alan); sons, Sam (Judy), K.K. (Carol); grandchildren, Matthew Teichelman (Amanda), Jennifer Teichelman Yack (Alex), Katie Teichelman Price (Paul); Will and Emily Noel; and Ben and Lucy Noel; and six great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Anita, who was a loyal caregiver and friend to Joy; VITAS Hospice; and the third floor staff of Brookdale Broadway Cityview.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019