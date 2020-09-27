Joy S. Pollard
June 22, 1939 - September 21, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On Monday, September 21, Joy Pollard, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 81 after a brief battle against brain cancer. Gladys "Joy" Pollard was born and raised in New Hampshire. In 1966, Joy moved to Arlington, TX, where she raised two children. Joy was an avid tennis player, gardener, and animal lover. Determined and self-taught, Joy could build or fix anything - a DYIer long before the term was coined. Never afraid of hard work, she had a wide array of jobs, including waxing tractors and airplanes. In 1974, she began a 30+ year career at UT Southwestern Medical Center as a cytogenetics technologist. Known for her feisty and fun-loving spirit, firm opinions, and fervent advice, Joy was also a strong advocate for others. Joy was able to spend her final months at home with her son and daughter, and with her cats at her side. She is survived by two children - Todd (& wife Pam) and Kimberly, two grandchildren - Alexandra and Jackson, her sisters - Judy Christman and Jan Deyo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial plans will be announced via https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joy-s-pollard/5190