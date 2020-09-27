1/1
Joy S. Pollard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy S. Pollard
June 22, 1939 - September 21, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On Monday, September 21, Joy Pollard, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 81 after a brief battle against brain cancer. Gladys "Joy" Pollard was born and raised in New Hampshire. In 1966, Joy moved to Arlington, TX, where she raised two children. Joy was an avid tennis player, gardener, and animal lover. Determined and self-taught, Joy could build or fix anything - a DYIer long before the term was coined. Never afraid of hard work, she had a wide array of jobs, including waxing tractors and airplanes. In 1974, she began a 30+ year career at UT Southwestern Medical Center as a cytogenetics technologist. Known for her feisty and fun-loving spirit, firm opinions, and fervent advice, Joy was also a strong advocate for others. Joy was able to spend her final months at home with her son and daughter, and with her cats at her side. She is survived by two children - Todd (& wife Pam) and Kimberly, two grandchildren - Alexandra and Jackson, her sisters - Judy Christman and Jan Deyo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial plans will be announced via https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joy-s-pollard/5190


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved