Joy Wright Craig SOUTHLAKE--Joy Marie Wright Craig went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 29, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at University Baptist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to University Baptist Church's preschool or TCU ministry fund. Joy was born Oct. 1, 1931, in San Angelo to her loving, christian parents, Edwin Earl and Geneva Wright. She graduated from San Angelo High School where she was a member of the "Sweet Sixteen" sorority, a group of girlfriends that were lifelong friends. Joy then went to TCU and graduated at the age of 19 with a B.S. in Education in 1952. Joy adored children and served as a classroom teacher and principal in FWISD for 35 years. Her last 11 years before retirement were at Eastern Hills Elementary and were some of her fondest memories. After her career with FWISD, she continued in the field of education by working with educational publishing companies. Joy had many passions. First and foremost, she loved God and her faith-family at University Baptist Church, which she started attending in college and was active for the last 60 years. She loved her pastor and Sunday school class who always gave her so much love, strength and lots of sweets. Joy loved TCU. She totally bled "purple." Grateful to be part of the Wright legacy at TCU, Joy regularly attended TCU Women's Exes events and was so honored to serve on the TCU National Board. Joy also loved big, family Christmases, giving "happies," and always being dressed from head-to-toe and fully accessorized. She was always so organized that within one minute, she could produce a purchase receipt from 1964. She loved to travel and had traveled extensively; although, you would never know it, because when giving directions to anywhere on the European continent, her directions would somehow include passing through Harrods's. Joy loved her many friends from high school, TCU, Fort Worth Women's Club and other clubs, and her neighbors on Wonder Drive. Mother's (Mimi's) heart was her family! She loved having twins, Susan and Allysan; although no one should ever call them twins. She was so proud of them and their families and adored her sons-in-law, Truman and Paul. There was absolutely nothing she would not do for her granddaughters, Laura and Christine. She would play "school" for hours, dress up like an Easter bunny in humid and hot Houston, sneak ice cream in bed for them, take them shopping, but mostly was a part of all their activities. Mimi had already cast her magic spell on her great-granddaughter, Leighton, who loved her Mimi. The whole family will always strive to live up to her legacy. In the end, when you love and trust in God, your friends and family love you, you made the world a better place, and then you know you have lived a great life! SURVIVORS: Daughters, Susan and husband, Truman Laminack, Allysan and husband, Paul Fuchs; grandchildren, Laura Laminack Dawson and husband, Shane, Christine Fuchs Haug and husband, Fredrick; great-granddaughter, Leighton Marie Haug.