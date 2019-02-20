Joyce A. Valentine FORT WORTH--Joyce A. Valentine, 84, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by family and friends. Joyce was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Waterville, Maine. Her family then moved to Prichard, Ala., where she grew up and became actively involved as a youth in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She moved to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University. She graduated from TCU in 1959 with a BA degree in Religion Studies. She was an active member of Magnolia Christian Church and then University Christian Church until her passing. Joyce was a secretary for University Christian Church and for the Granville and Erline Walker Scholarship Foundation. Joyce participated in activities through the church in the Phoenix Sunday School Class and her Christ Care group. She served as a Girl Scout leader and volunteered with Room in the Inn and the University West Neighborhood Association. Her life revolved around her family. She was a loving and dedicated mother and a fun-loving, encouraging grandmother. Joyce's gift of unconditional love and support was experienced by all of her family and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Herbert and Thelma Thing, and sisters, Carol Thing and Elizabeth Amiel Peters. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Don (Pat) Thing; daughters, Joy (Marshall) Gardner and Valerie (Matt) Jacobs; grandchildren, Eleanor, Addison, Meredith, Herschel, Helen, and Anna; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Joyce's life will be celebrated and remembered during a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to University Christian Church or the Granville and Erline Walker Scholarship Foundation at Brite Divinity School.



