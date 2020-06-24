Joyce Combest Jewell FORT WORTH--Joyce Combest Jewell, widow of Wilton G. Jewell, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: May be made to First United Methodist Church. Joyce was born in 1926 to William Bryan Combest in Paducah, Texas. She spent the majority of her life in Fort Worth and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She will be missed by many. SURVIVORS: Son, James Bryan Jewell and wife Jenny; daughter, Karen Jewell Barton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.