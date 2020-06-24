Joyce Combest Jewell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Combest Jewell FORT WORTH--Joyce Combest Jewell, widow of Wilton G. Jewell, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: May be made to First United Methodist Church. Joyce was born in 1926 to William Bryan Combest in Paducah, Texas. She spent the majority of her life in Fort Worth and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She will be missed by many. SURVIVORS: Son, James Bryan Jewell and wife Jenny; daughter, Karen Jewell Barton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved