Joyce Curtis FORT WORTH--Joyce Curtis passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. BURIAL: will be on a later date in Chariton, Iowa. MEMORIALS: Memorial Gifts may be directed to The Curtis Family Scholarship at TCU and mailed to Curtis Family Scholarship, TCU Box 297044, Fort Worth, TX 76129. Joyce was born March 31, 1931, in Denison, Iowa. She was a graduate of Stephen's College and Carleton College. She was married to Wiley Curtis Sr. in August 1955. They raised their three sons in Chariton, Iowa. She was a high school teacher and active in numerous community activities. Joyce moved to Fort Worth in 1985, following the death of her husband, to be near her three sons, all graduates of TCU. Joyce was a member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church. During her time in Fort Worth, she worked in the Registrar's Office at TCJC and also taught "College for Kids." She worked as a tour director with Dan Dipert Tours and as a docent at the Museum of Science. Joyce was a 50-year member of PEO and a proud member of the TCU Frog Club. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister; infant son, Daniel; son, Clifford Curtis; and grandson, Daniel Curtis. SURVIVORS: Son, Wiley Curtis and wife, Jennifer; son, Chris Curtis and wife, Nicole; her brother, Clifford Tamm and wife, Judy; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020