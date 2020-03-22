|
Joyce Dorothy Howard FORT WORTH--Joyce Dorothy Howard passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Her pending memorial service will be held at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 2414 Hitson Lane, Fort Worth, Texas, 76112, www.saintmatthewumc.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Eastside Ministries, 5929 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76112, www.Eastsidecommunityassistance.org. Joyce was born Nov. 4, 1934, in St. Paul, Minn. She was known for her kindness, generosity and godly devotion to everyone who became a part of her life. She had a kind word, a big hug, and a smile for everyone. Mom's private life was centered around her Peeps at the Church, and her volunteer work at the Eastside Ministries. She had many professions, but the one she was most passionate about, was helping people in her capacity as a registered nurse. Joyce was preceded by husband, James M. Howard; daughter, Michele Pace; and son, Larry Howard. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, Ed, Don, Beth, and Nathan. She had 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020