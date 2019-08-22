|
Joyce Elaine Johnson WEATHERFORD - Joyce Elaine Johnson, born June 11, 1950, in Independence, Louisiana, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday at Birchman Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Joyce earned a bachelor's degree in Food and Nutrition and served as a hospital dietician for many years. She was deeply involved in ministry at Birchman Baptist Church. She was also a loving wife, mother, and friend. Her strong faith in Christ was an inspiration to all who knew her. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Robinson, Sr. and Edna Robinson-Fisher and her brothers, Ronald Robinson and Glenn Robinson. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory a husband, Joseph Johnson III; two children, Janelle Miller (married to John Mark Miller) and Joseph Johnson IV; two grandchildren, Jade Miller and Joel Miller; four siblings, Gilbert Robinson Jr., Janice West, Gilbra Robinson, and Gilda Robinson; a godmother, Lelia F. Riley; a godsister, Peggy Baptiste-Banks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019