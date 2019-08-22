Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Elaine Johnson Obituary
Joyce Elaine Johnson WEATHERFORD - Joyce Elaine Johnson, born June 11, 1950, in Independence, Louisiana, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday at Birchman Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Joyce earned a bachelor's degree in Food and Nutrition and served as a hospital dietician for many years. She was deeply involved in ministry at Birchman Baptist Church. She was also a loving wife, mother, and friend. Her strong faith in Christ was an inspiration to all who knew her. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Robinson, Sr. and Edna Robinson-Fisher and her brothers, Ronald Robinson and Glenn Robinson. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory a husband, Joseph Johnson III; two children, Janelle Miller (married to John Mark Miller) and Joseph Johnson IV; two grandchildren, Jade Miller and Joel Miller; four siblings, Gilbert Robinson Jr., Janice West, Gilbra Robinson, and Gilda Robinson; a godmother, Lelia F. Riley; a godsister, Peggy Baptiste-Banks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.