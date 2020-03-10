|
Joyce Elaine Massey ARLINGTON--Joyce Elaine Massey passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Joyce was born May 20, 1950, to Duane and Althie Mae Hibbs in Maryville, Mo. The family moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1956. Joyce graduated from Sam Houston High School as valedictorian of her class of 1968. She attended the University of North Texas and University of Arlington earning her four-year degree and a Master's Degree. Joyce taught at Little Elementary, Amos Elementary, and Corey Elementary in Arlington, Texas. She retired in May 2011 after 40 years of teaching. Her hobbies were traveling, golf, playing cards such as Monjong, Canasta, Bridge mostly with Table Talkers. Her favorite place to visit was Kaui, Hawaii. SURVIVORS: Husband, Art; daughter, Karri Scott, Bard Alexander; son, Brent Scott and wife, Jordan Scott; stepchildren, Michael Massey and wife, Apple, Melissa Massey, and Matthew Massey; brother, Jerry and wife, Janice; nephews, Justin Hibbs and Shane Hibbs; and 11 grandchildren. The family would give special thanks to home caregiver, Millicent Poole, for two-plus years. She became friend and part of our family. Also special thanks for Allstar Hospice in Arlington for their excellent care in Joyce's last couple of months. Also Avalon Memory Care in Arlington, They have special caregivers and took excellent care of Joyce.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020