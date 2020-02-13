|
Joyce Moore FORT WORTH -- Joyce Etoylle Hoskins Moore was born in 1929 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She graduated to heaven on February 7, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Celebration of Life and Jesus will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15, Brazos Covenant Ministries. A Gathering will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 14, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. She graduated from Stuttgart High School and from Braughn's Business College in Memphis, Tenn.. Her life was spent giving generously and loving the same. Her church was Brazos Covenant Ministries in Granbury, Texas. SURVIVORS: She leaves a legacy of seven children: Rev. Merrie Cardin and husband Eddie, Dr. John Freeman, Mr. John Moore and wife Katy, Ms. Robin Moore Hardy, Dr. Thomas Moore and wife Ursula, Ms. Amy Moore Avery, and Mr. Roger Moore and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020