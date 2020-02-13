Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Etoylle Hoskins Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Etoylle Hoskins Moore Obituary
Joyce Moore FORT WORTH -- Joyce Etoylle Hoskins Moore was born in 1929 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She graduated to heaven on February 7, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Celebration of Life and Jesus will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15, Brazos Covenant Ministries. A Gathering will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 14, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. She graduated from Stuttgart High School and from Braughn's Business College in Memphis, Tenn.. Her life was spent giving generously and loving the same. Her church was Brazos Covenant Ministries in Granbury, Texas. SURVIVORS: She leaves a legacy of seven children: Rev. Merrie Cardin and husband Eddie, Dr. John Freeman, Mr. John Moore and wife Katy, Ms. Robin Moore Hardy, Dr. Thomas Moore and wife Ursula, Ms. Amy Moore Avery, and Mr. Roger Moore and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -