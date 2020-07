Joyce F. Berry FORT WORTH--Joyce F. Berry 81, of Fort Worth passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, Gainesville. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure. You may sign the online obituary at www.geojcarroll.com . Joyce was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Collin County, Texas, to William Joshua and Nora Ella Staley Purser. She worked as a beauty operator, having owned her own shop at one time. Mrs. Berry was also a skilled seamstress. She earned her GED while in her 60s. Mrs. Berry held most dear her devotion as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Nora Purser; brother, Buddy Purser; brother, Bobby Purser; sister, Sissy Carr; sister, Barbara Purser; brother, Ronnie Joe Purser; brother, Scott Purser; sister, Elizabeth (Beto) Purser; and husband, Weldon Ray Jones. SURVIVORS: Husband, Donald M. Berry of Fort Worth; son, Darrell Jones of Fort Worth; son, Danny Jones and wife, Kim, of Gainesville; daughter, Debbie Jennings of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Brad Hathcoat (Liza), Kevin Hathcoat, Klay Jones, and Lisa Sewell (Charles); six great-grandchildren; sister, Lula West of Fort Worth; brother, Leroy Purser and wife, Linda, of Princeton; brother, Robert Purser and wife, Brenda, of Princeton; and brother, John Wayne Purser. GEO. J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries