Joyce F. Berry FORT WORTH--Joyce F. Berry 81, of Fort Worth passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, Gainesville. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure. You may sign the online obituary at www.geojcarroll.com. Joyce was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Collin County, Texas, to William Joshua and Nora Ella Staley Purser. She worked as a beauty operator, having owned her own shop at one time. Mrs. Berry was also a skilled seamstress. She earned her GED while in her 60s. Mrs. Berry held most dear her devotion as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Nora Purser; brother, Buddy Purser; brother, Bobby Purser; sister, Sissy Carr; sister, Barbara Purser; brother, Ronnie Joe Purser; brother, Scott Purser; sister, Elizabeth (Beto) Purser; and husband, Weldon Ray Jones. SURVIVORS: Husband, Donald M. Berry of Fort Worth; son, Darrell Jones of Fort Worth; son, Danny Jones and wife, Kim, of Gainesville; daughter, Debbie Jennings of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Brad Hathcoat (Liza), Kevin Hathcoat, Klay Jones, and Lisa Sewell (Charles); six great-grandchildren; sister, Lula West of Fort Worth; brother, Leroy Purser and wife, Linda, of Princeton; brother, Robert Purser and wife, Brenda, of Princeton; and brother, John Wayne Purser. GEO. J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.