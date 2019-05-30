Joyce Farrington Payne Peterson FORT WORTH -- Joyce Farrington Payne Peterson passed away May 3, 2019. She was born August 5, 1952 in Denton, Texas. SERVICE: We will honor her at 2 on June 8 at Calloway Cemetery, 12600 Calloway Cemetery Rd in Euless. There will also be a tribute to her at the VFW Post 4695, 118 Harmon Road in Hurst at 5 on June 8, if you would like to come. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Texas EquuSearch by going to their website: texasequusearch.org. Joyce was the youngest of four siblings, and the self-proclaimed "favorite". She was kind and compassionate, silly and mischievous, and never met a stranger. She worked in real estate for many years and made lots of friends along the way. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Amie Farrington; father, Gordon Farrington; sister Debbie Sadoski; brother, Bobby Joe Farrington. She has been reunited with them and is no longer suffering. SURVIVORS: her soulmate and husband, Bruce Peterson, her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Zachiriah & Charlie Payne, her eldest brother and sister-in-law, Larry & Kathy Farrington; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and family.



