Joyce Glenda Jones Moore

Joyce Glenda Jones Moore CROWLEY -- Joyce Glenda Jones Moore, 88, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. GRAVESIDE: 2 PM, Saturday at Aledo Brown Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 PM, Friday at White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Joyce was born January 6, 1931 in Oil City, Oklahoma to George Tomlinson and Margaret Ayers Franklin Jones. Prior to her children being born, she worked at General Dynamics, Fort Worth, where she met her husband David Moore. They married in Fort Worth on March 30, 1962. She is preceded in death by parents; brothers, A.J., Wayne, Aubrey, and Alfred; and sisters, Ellie, Wanda, and Mary. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, David Moore; sons, George and wife, Sandra and David and wife, Melinda; and 5 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019
