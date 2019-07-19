Home

Joyce Greer Obituary
Joyce Greer FORT WORTH -- Joyce Greer, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. SURVIVORS: Sister, Edna Harvey; daughters, Cynthia Cox, Teresa Alexander; son, Ervin Byrom (Connie); grandchildren, Alicia Arnold (Shawn), Ebony Lee (Kevin), Andre Contrares (Martin), Christopher Ferguson, Tiffney Byrom (Troy), Robert Byrom (Robin); 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019
