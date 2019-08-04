|
Joyce Gwendolyn Wright GRANBURY--Joyce Gwendolyn Wright, 88, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, July 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Joyce was born to Jack and Clara Hamilton on Jan. 9, 1931. She spent her early years living in Northside Fort Worth, graduating from Carter-Riverside High School in 1948. Following Joyce's graduation, the family moved to Hubbard Heights in South Fort Worth and she attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. In 1952, Joyce married Robert Ivan "Bob" Wright, and they raised three children, Randle, Wes and Regina Burkett in south Greenbriar, Fort Worth. Bob and Joyce were married for more than 50 years before Bob's passing in 2006. Joyce was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always placing God and family first in her life. She was very committed to worship her entire life, which included her service as a dedicated church pianist for many years. In her senior years, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Aledo, and Acton Baptist Church, Acton. Joyce was also a talented artist who enjoyed making birthday and anniversary cards for friends and family that continue to be cherished by all! She loved butterflies, colorful birds and Chopin's music. Joyce was employed by the Education Service Center where she made many friends. She retired in 1990, and Bob retired from Lockheed Martin in 1991. They spent their retirement years living in Aledo, Texas, traveling and sightseeing for several years. The family extends its sincere gratitude for the wonderful care she was so fortunate to receive during her final years, by Tena Maples and her daughter, Melissa Maples. Tena and Melissa were compassionate loving friends during Joyce's time of need. SURVIVORS: Sons, Randle Wright and wife, Kathy, Wes Wright and wife, Becky; daughter, Regina Burkett; brother, Jerry Hamilton; grandchildren, Tommy West, Whitney Trammell, Weston Wright and Genna Moore; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019