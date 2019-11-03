|
Joyce Henderson Ward ALEXANDRIA, LA. -- Joyce Henderson Ward passed away on October 30, 2019, in Alexandria, La. due to complications associated with advanced Alzheimer's, at the age of 92 years old. GRAVESIDE: Services celebrating the life of Joyce Henderson Ward will be held at 11 a. m. Friday, November 8, 2019, with Pastor Alison Zollinger officiating. Interment will be in Blum Cemetery, Blum, Texas, under the direction of Marshall & Marshall, Funeral Directors, Hillsboro, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family has designated The , Attn: Megan Bourg, 3445 N. Causeway, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002, for memorial contributions. She was born to parents Alice Wicker Henderson and Bronson Armfield Henderson in Pine Bluff, Ark. on February 6, 1927. Joyce was born during the Great Depression to young parents who struggled greatly to raise a family of daughters. As a teenager she loved the outdoors and especially fishing, was considered a "Tom Boy" by her father, whom he called "Tommy". Later, she was an avid bowler, loved to read and enjoyed her extensive involvement with her church and its many community activities. However, she was most proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her family misses her dearly. Joyce was married to the late Edwin Roger Ward shortly after WWII and was a devoted wife and loving mother to 6 children. SURVIVORS: 3 sons and a daughter; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. HIXSON BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES 701 Jackson Street 318-442-3363 Alexandria, La. 71301
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019