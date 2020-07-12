Joyce Jean Classen ARLINGTON--Joyce Jean Classen, 91, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Joyce was born Sept. 30, 1928, to Mary and John Vidal in Belleville, IL. Joyce did many things in her life including being a military wife, hosting a radio show, and running a modeling agency in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she combined her love of health, beauty, fashion, and etiquette. Joyce also built and operated a health spa, The Golden Portal, in Belleville, IL, and produced several beauty pageants. Most recently, she enjoyed gardening, golfing, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Joyce is survived by former husband, Jim Vorhies, retired Colonel U.S. Air Force, and wife, Susan, a good friend of Joyce; daughter, Linda Saulnier and husband, Calvin; daughter, Tracy Dingman and husband, Paul; son, Brad Vorhies and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Brandon Rogers and wife, Rachel, Lauren Summers and husband, Shane, Kyle Dingman, Brady Dingman, and Jordan Dingman, Erika Honeycutt and husband, Matthew, Lexy Vorhies, and honorary grandchild Johnathan Beckham; great-grandchildren, who affectionately called Joyce "GG," Luke Summers and Ella Summers, and Evelyn Rogers. Joyce was a one-of-a-kind woman who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.