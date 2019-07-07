Joyce K. Malmgren FORT WORTH--Joyce Kathleen Malmgren passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 71. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, Keller, Texas. A celebration of life will take place in Minnesota at a later date. MEMORIALS: are preferred to Union Gospel Mission or her church. Born in St. Paul, Minn., Joy attended Sacred Heart, Harding High School and earned a degree in counseling from the University of Minnesota. She retired in 2017 as a marketing analyst from BNSF Railway after working there for 50 years. In St. Paul, she volunteered for PBS, NEON Crisis, Extemp Coffeehouse, and Big Sister. In Texas, she was involved organizations such as United Way, BNSF Council of Native Americans, and at her church (St. Martin in the Fields) where she helped start a food shelf and served on the vestry. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Bill Malmgren, as well as her brother, Roger. SURVIVORS: She is survived by siblings, Kay Louis, James (Rose), Thomas (Judith), John, Sheryl (John) Homan, and Lauren, as well as many nieces, nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019